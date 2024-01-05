Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Friday announced that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to replace him ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kesineni Srinivas, in a Facebook post, informed that the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had directed him not to be involved in the party affairs.

"Hello everyone. Yesterday evening, following the instructions of Chandrababu Garu, former Ministers Alapati Raja, NTR District TDP President Nettam Raghurangaru, and former MP Krishna District TDP President Konakalla Narayana met with me. This meeting was arranged because Chandrababu Garu appointed someone else to preside over the gathering scheduled in Tiruvuru town on the 7th, instructing me not to proceed with it," he said.

This comes after a buzz in Vijayawada that Srinivas could cross over to the BJP

"Additionally, I was informed that Chandrababu Garu has directed me not to involve myself in the party's affairs. He intends to provide an opportunity to someone else as the Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate in my stead for the upcoming election. I assured them that I will adhere to the leader's directives," he added.

Notably, there have been speculations of the minister's rift with party leaders.

Kesineni Srinivas was elected as a member of parliament from Vijayawada Loksabha constituency in 2014 general elections from Telugu Desam party and re-elected from same constituency in 2019. (ANI)

