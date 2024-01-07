Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): One person was killed and seven others injured in a road accident that occurred on the national highway at Mocherla in the Gudluru mandal of Nellore district, involving an Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus and a truck on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as bus driver Vinod.

The incident transpired in the early hours of the morning when a TSRTC bus en route from Hyderabad to Tirupati collided with a truck. One person lost his life, identified as bus driver Vinod, while seven others sustained severe injuries. Some of the injured passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

The collision, involving a luxury bus from Miryalaguda Depot and truck carrying grain load, occurred in the wee hours near Mocherla village. The front part of the TSRTC bus was crushed due to the impact.

Gudlur sub-inspector Prasad said, "Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic incident on the national highway."

The seven injured passengers, three in critical condition, were swiftly moved to Nellore Apollo Hospital for medical attention. (ANI)

