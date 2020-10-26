Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday prohibited the transport of liquor bottles from other states.

Earlier, the state government had given permission to bring three bottles of any size from other states. However, today the state government has issued an order prohibiting such transport of liquor bottles.

The government notification said that "No transport of any intoxicant which is manufactured/produced outside the State and on which applicable duties, taxes, fees, etc., payable under the A.P. Excise Act, 1968 and the rules, notifications, orders etc., issued thereunder are not paid is permitted, except under a permit granted by the competent authority in advance."

It said that any transport of intoxicants in contravention of the provisions of the A.P. Excise Act, 1968 is a punishable offense under Section 34 of the said Act.

"Transport of two liters of duty-free liquor is permitted without any permit in respect of persons traveling from outside the country (as per Government of India norms)," the notification said. (ANI)

