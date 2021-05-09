Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): After the Central government increased Andhra Pradesh's allocation of oxygen to 590 metric tonnes, the state government has requested for more from Chennai and Bellary plants nearby to reduce transport time.

In the last 24 hours, 491 metric tons of oxygen have been supplied to the state, Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal informed on Saturday.

There is Oxygen storage capacity at Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in the Nellore district. There are reports there are almost 100 tonnes of oxygen and it would be of great benefit to Nellore if it is allocated to the state.

The State government has requested ISRO officials in this regard.

Singhal further said that the number of hospitals providing COVID-19 medical services has increased to 662.

"There are 7,065 ICU beds all over the state, 6,300 of them are occupied. Similarly, 21,950 of the total 23,585 oxygen beds are occupied. As many as 14,784 people are undergoing treatment in the covid care centers all over the state. As many as 15,476 Remdesivir injections are supplied to private hospitals in the past 24 hours" he added.

He further said that cases are being filed on private hospitals indulging in irregularities. Flying squads are formed for this purpose, their performance is being monitored by a state-level task force.

"The Eastern Naval Command and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant - VSP) at Visakhapatnam came forward to cooperate with the state government. The Indian Navy has decided to set up four teams to rectify the problems in oxygen supply in hospitals. VSP has started setting up 1,000 oxygen beds. They have already handed over 50 beds, another 150 beds will be ready by 15th May. Navy officers came forward to give 200 beds," he added.

Singhal further said that the state government has decided to procure liquid oxygen from foreign countries. ENC officials said they are ready to bring liquid oxygen from anywhere. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)