Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 37,381 samples were tested in the state and 212 of them were detected positive for the virus.

With this, the total number of COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh has increase to 8,81,273, including 3,423 active cases.

As many as 410 persons were recovered during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,70,752. However, four persons succumbed to the deadly virus -- 2 in West Godavari district, 1 each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state now stands at 7,098.

A dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination programme is being held in Andhra Pradesh and three other states.

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 21,131 recoveries and 279 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

