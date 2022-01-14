Amaravati, Jan 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 4,528 fresh cases of Covid-19, 418 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.

Also Read | India's Merchandise Exports Rose to USD 37.81 Billion in December 2021, Up by 38.91% on Year-on-Year Basis.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases went up to 18,313.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe at Yogi Adityanath Over Rebel MLAs, Says Wickets Falling But UP CM Doesn’t Know How to Play Cricket.

There were a total of 20,96,755 positive cases, 20,63,934 recoveries and 14,508 deaths so far.

For the first time in about four months, a district registered more than 1,000 fresh cases in a day. Chittoor added 1,027 to the tally.

Visakhapatnam logged 992.

Ten districts reported less than 400 new cases each while West Godavari saw the lowest at 62.

Chittoor district now has 4,020 active cases, the highest in the State, followed by Visakhapatnam with 3,658.

Prakasam district reported the lone death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)