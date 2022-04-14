Amaravati, Apr 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported five fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said there was no Covid-19 death.

The total positive cases of coronavirus are now 23,19,622, recoveries 23,04,861 and deaths 14,730 till date.

The number of active cases is now 31.

NTR district registered four fresh cases and Eluru one in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

