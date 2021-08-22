Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 1,541 recoveries and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department on Sunday, the cumulative caseload jumped to 20,02,340 including 14,677 active cases.

With 1,541 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries mounted to 19,73,940.

However, the death toll touched 13,723 including the new deaths.

Among eight new deaths, three were reported from the Krishna district, one each in Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari districts. (ANI)

