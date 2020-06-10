India News | Andhra Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A total of 136 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the count of cases to 4,126.

The state Health Department said on Wednesday the state had 1,573 active cases. While 2,475 have recovered from the illness, 78 persons succumbed to the virus in the state.

A total of 15,384 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

