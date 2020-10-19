Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): As many as 2,918 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's COVID nodal officer informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 7,86,050 including 35,065 active cases and 7,44,532 recoveries.

Also Read | ‘Item’ Remark Row: Kamal Nath Says BJP Must Introspect After Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks Sonia Gandhi to Act Against Ex-MP CM.

As many as 61,330 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Monday.

So far, 6,453 deaths have been reported in the state, including four each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | Agiaon (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)