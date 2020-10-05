Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 4,256 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total count of cases to 7,23,512.

According to the state health department, 38 deaths were reported in last 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 6,019.

Krishna district reported seven deaths while Chittoor and Kadapa districts reported five deaths each.

Anantapur and Visakhapatnam districts reported four deaths each while three people died in East Godavari district due to the disease. Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported two deaths each while one death each was reported from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

A total of 7,558 people recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 6,66,433. The state has 51,060 active cases. (ANI)

