Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

With these new cases, the total number of positive cases has surged to 7,00,235, including 57,858 active cases.

As many as 6,36,508 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, while 5,869 have succumbed to the virus

Out of the total deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases, followed by six cases in Krishna, five each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, 4 each in Anantapur and East Godavari, 3 each in Guntur and Kadapa, 2 in West Godavari and one each in Nellore and Srikakulam, as per the health department's bulletin.

A total of 71,577 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

