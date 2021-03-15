Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh witnessed a rise of 147 fresh COVID-19 cases and 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative count of cases in the state went up to 8,92,008, including 8,83,380 recoveries.

At present, as many as 1,443 cases are active in the state.

Registering one death in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state is standing at 7,185.

Furthermore, a total of 26,291 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths were reported in India in the last 24, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,19,262, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 1,13,85,339, including 1,10,07,352 recoveries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)