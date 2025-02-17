Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Three women were killed and eight others were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus collided with an autorickshaw in Guntur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in Chebrolu mandal area of the district.

Also Read | CEC Rajiv Kumar Retirement: PM Narendra Modi Led 3-Member Panel To Meet Today To Select New Chief Election Commissioner, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi To Be Part of Committee.

The deceased were identified as Aruna, Nacharamma, and Seetharavamma -- all residents of Shuddapalli village in Chebrolu mandal.

According to officials, the accident occurred when an RTC bus collided with an autorickshaw carrying labourers to work in a chilli field in Neerukonda village.

Also Read | Earthquake in Siwan: After Delhi NCR, Tremors of 4.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hit Bihar.

The three women labourers travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot.

Five others, including the auto driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to Guntur General Hospital for treatment.

The Chebrolu police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandali Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock and grief over the incident and directed officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured at Guntur General Hospital (GGH).

He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased agricultural labourers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)