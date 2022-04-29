Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): After assuming charge as Minister, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

Accompanied by her family members, Roja presented 'KCR Portrait' to the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Tata Avinya EV Concept Makes Global Debut; Expected To Arrive in India by 2025.

The CM congratulated Roja for being inducted as Minister in Andhra Pradesh cabinet.

On the occasion, the chief minister's wife Shobha Rao and MLC K Kavitha honoured Roja in a traditional way of putting tilak on her forehead. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 6 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Saran.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)