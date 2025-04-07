Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 7 (ANI): Two women lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries after a van carrying ten passengers collided with a tipper lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Sunday late night.

The incident occurred near the Y-Junction in Payakaraopeta when a van following the lorry crashed into it.

According to preliminary reports, the group was travelling back to Visakhapatnam after attending Lord Ram's Kalyanam at the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Payakaraopet Circle Inspector Appana Babu confirmed the deaths and stated that three of the injured passengers were undergoing medical treatment. A child was among the ten passengers in the van. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims.

Earlier, three people were killed, and a person was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a side wall on the NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway, police said.

"Three people died in a car accident at Noolvi Cross near Hubli on NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway. Deceased persons travelling in a car coming to Hubballi collided with a side wall on the highway," Dharwad SP Gopal M Byakod said.

Three persons died on the spot, and another in hospital. Sujata (61), Sampatkumari ( 60), Gayatri ( 65) and Shakuntala (75) all are residents of Lingraj Nagar Hubballi. Treatment of Veerbassayya (69) is going on in the hospital, SP Byakod said. (ANI)

