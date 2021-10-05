New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Anganwadi workers and helpers involved in COVID-19-related duties will now be given an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Women and Child Development Ministry official said the anganwadi workers and helpers who are engaged in activities such as COVID-19 awareness and surveillance drives and door-to-door distribution of ration will be covered under the scheme.

"They (anganwadi workers and helpers) are now covered under the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for the entire period of the pandemic beginning March 11, 2020,” the official said.

The package covers loss of life due to COVID-19 and accidental death on account of COVID-19-related duties.

The country has around 13.29 lakh anganwadi workers and 11.79 lakh helpers.

The district administrations have been asked to identify anganwadi and ANM workers who have been involved in COVID-19-related operations and duties.

"The communication has been given to the states. It is incumbent upon them to operationalise it. We are ensuring that under the package, the support is given to the states,” the official added.

Earlier, public healthcare providers including community health workers who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this were covered under the package.

