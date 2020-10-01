Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar on Thursday said he will approach the Supreme Court over the Maratha reservation issue after a youth allegedly died by suicide over the cause.

Parth, who is also the grandson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, also urged other Maratha leaders and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to "wake up and fight for this cause".

"Devastated to hear of the tragic death of Vivek who committed suicide for the cause of Maratha reservations. Before a chain reaction of such unfortunate incident starts, Maratha leaders have to wake up and fight for this cause. Requesting Maha government to step in to solve the crisis," Parth's tweet read.

"The flame that Vivek has ignited in our minds can set the whole system ablaze. The future of an entire generation is at stake. I have no choice but to approach the Supreme Court and file an intervenor application in the Maratha reservation matter pending before it," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Parth said that he was ready to "carry the burning torch of Maratha agitation in my heart and knock the doors of justice for Vivek and millions of other helpless 'Viveks'."

The Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking vacation of its stay on the reservation to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the State.

The apex court had earlier this month directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the State this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench.

The bench held that no Maratha quota will be granted for jobs and admissions for the session 2020-21 and said that admissions to postgraduate courses in the state will not be altered. (ANI)

