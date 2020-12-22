New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A journalist working with ANI was robbed by three men allegedly at gunpoint in Laxmi Nagar while he was returning from work on Monday night.

"A case of robbery has been registered at Shakarpur Police Station," said Delhi Police.

Recalling the ordeal, the journalist, Joy Pillai, the incident took place at around 11:50 pm when he was heading home.

"I was returning from office on late Monday night. My cab dropped me near my home. While I was heading to my house, I saw three men on a bike. They pointed gun and knife. Then I started running towards my home. They pushed me," he told ANI.

"They snatched my two mobile phones, my wallet and bag. Later, I found one of my phones at some distance. Then I called the police. I suffered injuries on my legs and hands. They also took all my documents with them," Pillai said. (ANI)

