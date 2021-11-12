Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 15, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court granted three days ED custody.

Also Read | China COVID-19 Outbreak: Liaoning Province Reports 52 New Domestically-transmitted Cases.

Earlier on November 6, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Soon Allow Users To Hide Their Last Seen Status From Specific People.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)