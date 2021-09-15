Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI): After Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged farmers agitating against the farm laws to shift out of Punjab, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said such comments should not have been spoken by a democratically-elected person.

Vij termed this statement by the Chief Minister as "very irresponsible statement".

Addressing the reporters, Vij said, "Punjab CM is saying that all the disruptions should be done in Haryana. These words should not have been spoken by a democratically-elected CM. (Captain) Amarinder Singh has kept the issue (of farmers' stir) alive to fulfill his political ambitions."

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the ongoing stir was nothing but 'ghadar' (mutiny) which is being kept alive by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

"It (farmers' stir) can't be called an agitation. People don't bring swords, use lathis and block the passage of people in an agitation. They sit on dharna and hunger strikes. This can't be called a protest. You may call it 'ghadar' (mutiny)," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vij tweeted, "Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ji telling farmers to do whatever they want in Haryana or Delhi and don't do it in Punjab is a very irresponsible statement. This proves that Amarinder Singh has done the work of instigating the farmers."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the representatives of various farmers' unions not to hold protests across the state against the farm laws passed by the Centre as it is impacting the economy of Punjab. (ANI)

