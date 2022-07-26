New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A BJP MP on Tuesday demanded that the section of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, that allows killing of animals for religious reasons be removed and sacrifice of animals be mandated only at licensed slaughterhouses.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha during discussion on matters of urgent public importance under Rule 377, BJP's Raipur MP Sunil Kumar Soni said section 28 of the said act that allows killing of animals for religious reasons should be done away with.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says, ‘Promise of Freebies by Political Parties a Serious Issue’; Asks Centre for Way To Curb It.

Every year goats, buffalo and camels are killed by people in an unhygienic way, he said.

"Animals are killed in public places besides slaughter houses. The blood and organs of the slaughtered animals have a negative impact on the environment. Consumption of meat of animals slaughtered in this manner is harmful for health because there is no health safety check of the animals that are slaughtered," Soni said.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Asks Court To Reject Plea Against Her Discharge Regarding Her and Richard Gere's Kiss.

"It is my request that article 28 of the said act be removed and those who want to sacrifice animals they should be allowed to do so only in licensed slaughterhouses," the BJP MP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)