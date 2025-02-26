New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has announced its Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya Award Ceremony, scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on February 27, said an official release on Wednesday.

The awards will be presented under two major categories: Prani Mitra Award and Jeev Daya Award.

Also Read | Thought of the Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote and Saying For Students To Share During Assembly on February 27, 2025.

The Prani Mitra Award will be conferred under five sub-categories, namely Advocacy (Individual), Innovative Idea (Individual), Lifetime Animal Service (Individual), along with two awards each for Animal Welfare Organizations and for Corporate, PSUs, Government Bodies, or Co-operatives.

The Jeev Daya Award will be presented in three sub-categories: Individual, Animal Welfare Organization, and for either Schools, Institutions, Teachers, or Children.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar To Quit Congress? Karnataka Deputy CM Dismisses Reports of His Getting Close to BJP, Says ‘Am Congressman by Birth’ (Watch Video).

The occasion will be graced by Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Professor SP Singh Baghel and George Kurian.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner and Chairman AWBI, representatives from State Animal Welfare Boards, District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs), Gau Seva Aayogs, Animal Lovers, Animal Welfare Organizations etc. will also be present during the AWBI Award Ceremony.

This initiative aims to recognize outstanding individuals and organizations for their remarkable contributions to animal welfare and protection.

As per the release, the primary objective of this celebration is to honour and encourage kindness and compassion towards animals in the society while raising awareness among citizens to treat animals in a humane manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)