New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday reserved the order in the bail matter of suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in the IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case. The court has fixed July 13 for the order.

Additional Session Judge Vinod Yadav after concluding the argument of both sides decided to reserve the order on the bail plea. Senior Advocate KK Manan, along with Advocate Uditi Bali appeared for the accused Tahir Hussain.

According to the chargesheet, suspended councillor is one of the prime accused in the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, had named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

Chargesheet has been filed by the crime branch in the murder case of Sharma under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The chargesheet stated that after killing Sharma, the mob had thrown his dead body in a nearby drain. The body was fished out from the drain, next day in the morning. A witness standing on a terrace had captured a video on his mobile phone, in which a group of persons are seen dumping the body in the drain. During post mortem, the doctors found 51 sharp and blunt injuries on Ankit's body. Ten persons, including Tahir Hussain, were arrested in the case.

Chargesheet also stated that investigation has revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area.He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Hussain. It has been found that Hussain was the main person who had been instigating the mob, both on February 24 and 25, in the Chand Bagh area, the chargesheet mentioned. (ANI)

