Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the party to an astounding victory in Maharashtra and said people have rejected the 'power-hungry and opportunistic' INDIA alliance.

While the party celebrated its win in the western state by bursting firecrackers here, Annamalai in a post on 'X,' said: "On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, we extend our heartiest wishes to our beloved PM Thiru @narendramodi for leading the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to an astounding victory in Maharashtra. Heartiest congratulations to Thiru @Dev_Fadnavis and @BJP4Maharashtra on this incredible victory."

Furthermore, he said: "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Maharashtra for the decisive mandate, which exemplifies the faith they entrust upon the ruling NDA government, which delivered good governance under the guidance of our Hon PM. The Mahayuti's outstanding victory results from its commitment to the development and growth of the state, uplifting the marginalised, women, children, and farmers with its proactive policies and welfare measures.

With the power of democracy in hand, the people of Maharashtra have outrightly rejected the corrupt, power-hungry, divisive, and opportunistic I.N.D.I alliance, which is in the path of obsolescence."

