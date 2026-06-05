India News | Annamalai Supporters Hail His Exit from BJP, Cite 'new Era' in Tamil Politics

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): Supporters of former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday welcomed his resignation from the party, expressing confidence that he would usher in a "new era" in Tamil Nadu politics while alleging that internal issues within the BJP had hampered his growth.

Speaking to ANI, Veda Subramaniam, a supporter of Annamalai, said the resignation was widely anticipated among his followers, who believed he had the potential to fill a perceived political vacuum in the state.

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"We are all very happy. We were expecting this. We wanted a leader who can push a new era in Tamil politics. Because now Tamil Nadu politics has become Gen Z politics. We see the youngest leader who has already got recognition from Gen Z," Subramaniam said.

Highlighting Annamalai's tenure as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, he credited the former IPS officer with expanding the party's reach across the state and connecting with voters at the grassroots level.

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"As the president of Tamil Nadu BJP for the past four years, he had gone to the grassroots. Every leader had their own quality, but Annamalai had special qualities of all previous Tamil Nadu presidents. He was able to make a breakthrough into the nook and corners of the state," he said.

Subramaniam further said that Annamalai's resignation would allow him greater political freedom at a time when the state's political landscape was undergoing significant changes.

"After Vijay won the elections, everyone felt that the political situation in Tamil Nadu had only the Dravidian movement and TVK. There was a vacuum. We had expected this because now he is free, he can work and decide on his own," he added.

Meanwhile, Uma Hymavathy Selvaraj, District General Secretary from Perambalur and another supporter of Annamalai, announced her resignation from all BJP organisational posts today.

"Just now, we have resigned from all the administrative positions from the BJP. There is a lot of inner politics in State BJP. We are following Annamalai since 2021. We entered politics for him, for our country, for PM Modi," Selvaraj said.

The reactions come after K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership earlier today, saying he had been feeling differences of opinion with the party leadership for the past 18 months. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)