Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Annual Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra will not take place this year due to ongoing restrictions imposed by the administration in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The yatra was scheduled to be held on June 28.

Vikramaditya Singh, Chairman of the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Management Council, said in a statement, "Unfortunately this year, the public festivities and gathering for the Mata Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra will not take place."

The Chairman added, "Due to the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions imposed by Chairman, Disaster Management (Deputy Commissioner) Kishtwar on large public gatherings and holding of religious functions, the annual Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra shall not take place this year in its traditional manner."

Singh said that the 'yagya' and other holy rituals of the deity will be conducted as per tradition by priests in the temple premises. Furthermore, he said that the 'yatra' will be conducted in a simple manner this year by Vice-Chairman Sanjeev Parihar and few other members of the Management Council.

The temple is located in Sarthal of Kishtwar district amidst the mountains of the Pir Panjal range. The devotees believed that Sarthal Devi is the Hindu Kuldevi residing in Kishtwar and have held her in high reverence.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 127 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,549, as per information provided by the Union Territory administration.

While 14 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, the remaining 113 were reported from the Kashmir division.

A total of 3,967 coronavirus patients have recovered from various parts in the Union Territory, with 957 being from Jammu and 3,010 from Kashmir.

A total of 2,492 active cases and 90 fatalities have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir so far. (ANI)

