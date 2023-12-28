Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Jaipur airport authority received an email on Wednesday, with the sender threatening to blow up the airport, the police informed on Thursday.

According to the police, the anonymous sender threatened to blow up Jaipur and other airports.

After receiving the threat email, terminal manager Anurag Gupta filed a complaint at Jaipur Airport police station.

The airport authority informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and other security officials, following which a search operation was launched at the airport.

A bomb disposal squad was also present at the airport at the time of filing this report.

However, till the last reports, there was no official communication on any explosive device being found by security officials.

However, screening and security were beefed up nonetheless at the airport.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in November this year, The Mumbai International Airport received a 'threat' email, with the sender threatening to blow up Terminal 2.

The sender also demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours, failing which he threatened to blow up the terminal.

However, the call was later found to be a hoax. (ANI)

