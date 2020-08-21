Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) Another ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of lawmakers infected by the virus in the state to nine.

BJD Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today my covid test done and test results got positive. I am requesting all those who are in my contact please do covid test and obey the covid positive guideline," Mallick, a first time MLA tweeted.

Earlier, Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA S R Patnaik, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera had tested positive for the virus.

BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari has also tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said.

Odisha till Friday has reported 72,718 COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths.

