Muzaffarpur/Patna, June 20 (PTI) A complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, of having abetted the deceased actors suicide.

Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the same has been posted for hearing on June 24.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM's court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the suicide of the Patna-born actor, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition naming Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor as accused.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: Pollution Control Board Issues Closure Notice to Oil India Limited to Close Down All its Wells in Baghjan.

Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

On the other hand, Kumar has accused Chakraborty of "financial and mental exploitation" of Rajput whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served.

"My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud)," Kumar's lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.

Chakraborty has been interrogated by Mumbai Police though not charged with any offence so far.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi visited the residence of Rajputs bereaved father in Patna and offered condolences to the grieving family members.

Modi was accompanied by fellow BJP leader, and a cousin of Rajput, Neeraj Singh Bablu, who had travelled to Mumbai along with the late actor's father KK Singh for performing the last rites.

Visitors to Rajput's paternal residence at Rajiv Nagar, during the day, also included Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh.

Emerging from the house after meeting the bereaved family members, Yadav said, "It is my appeal to the people of Bihar and UP to always shower their love and affection on sons of the soil who make a name for themselves in Bollywood enduring untold hardships".

The drastic step taken by 34-year-old Rajput, the first actor from Bihar to have made a mark in romantic roles in Bollywood films, has triggered furious reactions across the state.

Some political figures like former MPs Lovely Anand and Pappu Yadav, the latter distantly related to Rajputs family, have demanded a CBI probe into the suicide.

LJP president Chirag Paswan recently wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to put pressure on the Maharashtra government to ensure that all those who drove Rajput to suicide because of groupism were brought to justice.

Paswan also starred in a Bollywood film which was commercially unsuccessful but critically acclaimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)