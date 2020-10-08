Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) One more patient of the novel coronavirus died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, raising the toll to 74 on Thursday, while 35 fresh cases brought the active case count to 561, officials said.

A jail inmate is also among the new cases, they said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 1,891 samples were received on Thursday. She said 78 more people also recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 4,457 in the district.

