Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) One more COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, raising the toll to 68, while 64 new cases, including four police personnel, pushed the active case count to 1,003, officials said.

Two medical staff and a jail inmate are also among the fresh novel coronavirus cases in the district, they said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 2,991 samples were received on Monday. The DM said 109 more patients also recovered from the infection, bringing the COVID-19 recovery count to 3,583 in the district.

As part of the ongoing drive against violators of COVID-19 norms, the district authorities issued challanes to 1,545 people and imposed fine totalling Rs 1,59,450 for not wearing face masks in public.

