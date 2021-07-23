Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): A case of extortion has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate on Friday.

This is the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

"The accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from Sharad Agrawal and forcefully demanded him to register land in the name of the accused," the police said.

A case has been registered under various sections including 384, 385,388,389, 420, 364A, 34, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Param Bir Singh and others including Sanjay Punmiya, Sunil Jain, and Manoj Ghotkar.

A total of six people have been named in the FIR, for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from a man.

Earlier on Thursday, in a separate case of extortion, an FIR was registered against Param Bir Singh at Marine Drive Police Station, Mumbai Police said.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh, on July 12, sought more time from the ED to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. (ANI)

