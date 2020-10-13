Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is the fifth minister, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, and 12th MLA in the 68-member Assembly to have contracted the virus.

In a post on social media, Markanda stated that he tested positive as he had developed some symptoms after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

"I have isolated myself at my official residence on doctors' advice," he added. PTI

