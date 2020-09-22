Shimla, Sep 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh MLA Vinod Kumar Chauhan tested COVID positive on Tuesday. He is the seventh legislator in the state who has contracted the infection.

The BJP MLA represents Nachan assembly segment in Mandi district.

Chauhan in a Facebook post said he has isolated himself after his report came out positive and requested all those who came in his contact in the last two days to isolate themselves and get tested.

He recently attended several programmes in Nachan with agriculture minister Virender Kanwar.

Chauhan is among the seven Himachal Pradesh MLAs in the 68-member assembly who have tested positive for the virus.

Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal tested positive on Sunday, two days after the assembly adjourned sine die.

On the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had attended the assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted.

Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana had tested positive on September 6.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh too had tested positive for the infection. Both recovered and attended the monsoon session.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office in state Secretariat on Monday after his recovery. He had tested positive on September 3, four days before the monsoon session began. He could not attend the session which was held from September 7 to 18.

