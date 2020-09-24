Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of personnel from the force succumbing to the virus to 12, officials said.

ASI Tushar Kanti Koley of Haridevpur Police Station, who was diagnosed with the disease two weeks ago, breathed his last this morning, they said.

Describing Koley as a 'corona martyr', Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, who is also in home isolation after testing positive, tweeted, "Sharing the sad news of the demise of ASI Tushar Kanti Koley who was admitted in hospital after being tested positive."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of the 55-year-old police officer.

So far, nearly 2,800 Kolkata Police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive in the state, sources said.

