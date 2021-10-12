An anti-Dengue drive was carried out in Dehradun on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): Dengue larva survey, source reduction, spraying and fogging was carried out as a part of an anti-Dengue drive in the sensitive and Dengue-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday, as per the district administration.

The drive was carried out by the Health Department of the state along with the Municipal Corporation, Dehradun.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

Larvae were found out at various places which were destroyed by the teams involved. A public awareness campaign is also being conducted as a part of this drive, with people being made aware of the disease through pamphlets. Health workers and the Municipal Corporation are continuously monitoring the areas. If any Dengue patient is found, prompt and effective action is being taken.

Today, three dengue patients have been reported from the Dehradun district, as per the district administration. A total of 56 Dengue cases have been found in the district. (ANI)

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)