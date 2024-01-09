Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai's Bandra Unit apprehended a Nigerian drug peddler and recovered cocaine worth around Rs 1.25 crore from him, said officials.

As per the information received from the officials, the ANC Bandra Unit in a special operation on January 8, during searching of drug traffickers in Mumbai's affected area, apprehended one Nigerian national accused of conscious possession of 125 gram of Cocaine near Andheri East area.

Also Read | Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Malkangiri Airport (See Pics).

The apprehended accused is a 31-year-old male. He revealed during the interrogation that he was selling Cocaine in Mumbai city and suburban areas.

Further in-depth investigation to trace out other crucial members is underway, said officials.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates All Winners of National Sports Awards 2023 (See Post).

As per the information from the ANC unit, in a special day-night operation to curb drug trafficking from the society, ANC-Mumbai has put behind bars, various interstate drug trafficking syndicates which has resulted in the dismantling of multiple networks in Mumbai.

In 2023 and 2024, ANC-Mumbai has successfully seized a huge quantity of contraband costing more than Rupees 56 Crore, and 231 key drug peddlers have been arrested to this effect, out of which 17 are Nigerian nationals and 2 Tanzanian foreign nationals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)