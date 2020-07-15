Ambala, Jul 15 (PTI) The Haryana Police here has registered a case against an unknown person for issuing a death threat to Anti-Terrorist Front India president Viresh Shandilya.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of Shandilya, who alleged that he received a death threat over the phone, police said.

In his complaint, Shandilya said he had received a phone call on Sunday night with the caller threatened him for speaking against pro-Khalistan sympathisers.

Shandilya alleged that the caller said he will be eliminated like former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated way back in 1995.

“I have been speaking against pro-Khalistani elements. I have been raising my voice against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice and the secessionist campaign he has started from the foreign soil,” he told reporters here.

Police said a case has been registered under IPC Sections 504 and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Ambala City police station.

“Further investigation is on. We are trying to trace the call. Police patrolling has been increased outside his residence,” a police official told reporters here.

