Gurugram, Jun 15 (PTI) A court here on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the former dean of Gurugram University who was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman assistant professor.

Following a complaint by the woman, an FIR was registered against Dr Dhirender Kaushik under Sections 354-A and 506 of the IPC at women police station, Sector 51, on Saturday.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Video: Trees Uprooted, Hoardings Fall in Dwarka As Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall.

An anticipatory bail petition was filed on behalf of the accused's lawyer in the court, arguing that he has been implicated in a false case. It was argued that the female assistant professor, in connivance with another assistant professor, has lodged this false FIR.

On the other hand, it was argued on behalf of the prosecution that the accused tried to delete the footage of the CCTV camera installed on the university campus. The investigating officer had caught the dean while deleting the video clips, following which another section was added to the case.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says BJP's 'Politics of Hatred' Has Burnt the State.

After listening to both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused.

Kaushik was booked earlier by the Kurukshetra police for sexual harassment when he was an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University in 2018, but later the complainant withdrew the allegation.

The woman professor has alleged that on April 21 the accused came to her class and started shouting at her. She alleged that Kaushik pressured her to succumb to his sexual desires and also issued a memo to her for switching class timings.

The complainant also alleged that he tried to physically abuse her when she got late to class once.

When contacted, Kaushik termed the allegations as "baseless".

He said due to the complainant's negligence at work, he issued her two show-cause memos. That is why she was provoked by somebody and she complained, he added.

The complainant said that on April 28 the accused called her to the clerk's room without any reason and started shouting at her.

"At that time two clerks went out of the room. After that I was alone along with Dr Dhirender in the room. He took advantage of the situation and started molesting me. I was scared and started crying but he blocked the door of the room and did not allow me to go outside. He also threatened me that he would get me terminated," according to her complaint.

Police said the complainant recorded her statement in court under section 164 in the Code Of Criminal Procedure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)