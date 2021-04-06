Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): A new CCTV footage has been found that shows Sachin Waze -- the Mumbai police officer who was suspended in the Mukesh Ambani security scare case -- going to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 7 pm on March 4, a day before Mansukh Hiran was found dead.

He had taken a local train to Thane on March 4. Waze was brought to the CSMT on Monday for scene recreation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier on April 3, a special court extended the NIA custody of Waze till Wednesday while also directing NIA to provide all medical aid to the suspended police official.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Hiran case, was in NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Ambani.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the MHA handed over the probe to the NIA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)