New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "switch off bulldozers of hate" remark and said that he is sowing the seeds of hatred while also alleging that the former president of the grand old party is maligning the name of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said, "Whose own history is proof of corruption and riots, you can expect such statements from him. He is sowing the seeds of hatred, he is doing no good to the country. He is only maligning the country's image."

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that India has a coal stock of only eight days remaining. He further asked the government to "Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants".

"8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modi Ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!" Gandhi tweeted.

Responding to the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations of the BJP being a party of goons, the Union Minister said. "What do they say and do raises a question over them. The ones who compromise with the terrorists to be in power, what can be more unfortunate than that?"

Thakur also informed that as many as 25,000 programmes have taken place till April 18 under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

"History is proof that the pride of the nation awakens only when it teaches its traditions of self-respect and sacrifice to the next generation," he said.

"A total of 25,000 programmes have taken place till April 18 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Out of which 8,616 programmes have been done so far by the Ministries and departments, and 9,516 programmes have been conducted by the States and Union Territories," Thakur added.

The Union Minister said the Ministry of External Affairs and other organizations have organised as many as 2,347 programmes in other countries.

"About 50 programs are held daily under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said. (ANI)

