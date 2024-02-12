Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): In a recent visit to Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur exposed the mismanagement and corruption during Congress's rule.

Thakur emphasised how the White Paper, presented in Parliament recently, unveiled the Congress party's priorities, which focused on personal gains rather than the country's welfare.

"The white paper has completely exposed the Congress. This shows how the priority of Congress has always been family and corruption. For them, the priority was not to fill the country but to fill their own pockets. The white paper completely exposed how the country's economic policies were harmed during the Congress period. The country's banks were in loss. 11 out of 12 banks were in the PCA framework. People were running away with money and the government was silent," he said.

The minister accused Congress of pushing the country into a delicate economic situation and pointed out that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's fifth-largest economy.

Highlighting the economic condition during the Congress era, Thakur stated, "The country's banks were in distress; 11 out of 12 banks were in the PCA framework. People were siphoning money, and the government remained silent."

He lauded the Modi government for its transparency and honest governance, which led to profitable banks and a robust economy. He stressed that the White Paper has exposed Congress' lack of commitment to the nation's economic well-being.

Speaking about the Congress era, Thakur said, "One scam after another was unfolding. Instead of government files going to the cabinet, they were going to the NAC, where individuals lacking capability and background were making decisions. Congress pushed the country backward, and its policies left the economy fragile."

Thakur emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained silence for the benefit of the nation, stating, "Our priority has always been the country's development. Narendra Modi's government has provided clean and honest governance for the past 10 years. Due to clear policies, all banks are now profitable, and India has emerged as the fifth-largest economy globally."

Discussing the role of sports and the government's commitment to its development, Thakur encouraged youth participation in sports for a healthy lifestyle.

"I appeal to the youth to participate in sports and stay healthy. The biggest reason why our youth are suffering from drug addiction is that they are not participating in sports. But when they see that their mother, their sister, and their sister-in-law are participating in races and working to keep themselves healthy, then they will also get inspired," he said.

"To promote sports, the Modi government increased the sports budget from Rs 850 crore to more than Rs 3000 crore and the biggest benefit went to the daughters of India. Today, daughters win as many medals as men. India's women's Kabaddi team won its 100th medal in the Asian Games and its captain was also the daughter of Himachal Pradesh," he added.

Anurag Thakur expressed confidence in the progress of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the youth to actively participate in sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle. (ANI)

