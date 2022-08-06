Mathura (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday asserted that any pendency in disbursement of pensions in all categories will not be tolerated as he said the state government is committed to extend relief to all those eligible for the same.

“A reassessment of the progress of different schemes of the government, especially old age pension, Nirasrit Mahila pension and Divyang pension, will be done after 25 days," he told reporters after visiting Bankey Bihari temple here.

He said the BJP-led government will also ensure that all those eligible will be brought under the umbrella of various pension schemes of the state by organising special camps.

Pathak also appealed to residents of Mathura to participate in the massive vaccination programme against COVID-19 on Sunday.

He said it has been made obligatory for doctors of CHCs/PHCs to elaborate the reason for referring a patient to the district hospital and warned that dereliction of duty by any officer will not be tolerated.

