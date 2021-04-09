Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey said on Friday that anyone who picks arms against the State will be neutralized if he does not surrender.

Addressing a joint press conference here, he said the priority of security forces is to stop recruitment in terrorist ranks.

" Anyone who picks arms against the State will be neutralized if they do not surrender...The priority of security forces will be to stop militant recruitment, bust Open Working Group (OWG) networks, and monitor the social media where youth are being radicalized," he said.

Lieutenant General Pandey said that many families from the Valley "come to us and ask for help to prevent radicalization".

"Some parents even request us to keep their children in jails so that they don't indulge in illegal activities," he said.

He said the civil administration, Army and police are making efforts to make Valley a better place.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar was also present during the press conference. (ANI)

