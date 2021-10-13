Amaravati, Oct 13 (PTI) Fifteen candidates, including three of the main political parties, remained in the fray for the October 30 by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh that will witness a triangular contest.

The process for withdrawal of nominations ended on Wednesday when four independent candidates withdrew their papers.

The ruling YSR Congress apart, the BJP and the Congress fielded their candidates for the by-election caused by the death of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah in March this year.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party opted out of the contest as the YSRC fielded the widow of the deceased legislator for the contest.

Dasari Sudha, a practicing doctor, is the YSRC candidate. Former MLA P M Kamalamma is the Congress nominee. Kamalamma represented the constituency from 2009-14.

The BJP fielded youth leader Panathala Suresh for the Badvel contest. Suresh unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election from Railway Koduru constituency in Kadapa district.

Much to the relief of its ally, the Jana Sena Party said it would back the BJP candidate in the fight.

Initially, the Jana Sena said it was not interested in the Badvel bypoll as the widow of the deceased MLA was in the fray.

Results of the bypoll will be declared on November 2 after counting of votes.

