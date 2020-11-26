Amaravati, Nov 26 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally increased by 1,031 to 8,65,705 on Thursday.

The total recoveries touched 8,46,120 after 1,081 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

Also Read | Farmers March to Delhi: Protesters Barge Into Haryana, Traffic Chaos in NCR, Metro Services Affected, Security Beefed Up - 10 Points.

The latest bulletin said eight more succumbed to coronavirus, pushing the overall toll upward to 6,970.

The active caseload in the state is now 12,615, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Trade Unions Strike: Yogi Adityanath Invokes ESMA in UP, Bans Strikes in All State Govt Departments for 6 Months; Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow.

After 98.55 lakh sample tests so far, the overall infection positivity rate stood at 8.78 per cent.

The recovery rate and the mortality rate remained steady at 97.74 per cent and 0.81 per cent respectively.

Krishna district crossed the 45,000 mark on Thursday after 162 cases were added afresh.

Neighbouring West Godavari went past 92,000 total cases after 126 more were reported in a day.

Guntur district reported the highest 172, East Godavari 117 and Chittoor 102 in 24 hours.

Eight other districts reported less than 100 cases each.

Krishna also reported two fresh fatalities while six districts added one each to their toll count.PTI DBV SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)