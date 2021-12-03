Amaravati, Dec 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the total up to 20,73,390.

Also Read | Pune: ACB Arrests Woman PSI, ASI of Sangvi Police Station for Taking Bribe in Rape Case.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 118 persons got cured of the infection and one more succumbed in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Navy Day 2021 Celebrations: Rolls-Royce Salutes Indian Navy, Reiterates Its Commitment To Serving Indian Forces.

The total recoveries climbed to 20,56,788 and toll to 14,445, it said.

The active caseload in the state is now 2,157.

Chittoor district reported 25, Krishna 24, East Godavari 23, Guntur 14, Visakhapatnam 12 and West Godavari 11 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than eight new cases each to their count.

For the third successive day, only Krishna district registered the lone Covid-19 fatality in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)