Amaravati, Mar 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added 174 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in 51 days, on Thursday, pushing the gross positives so far to 8.91 lakh.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the state reported 78 recoveries and two deaths.

The active caseload now went up to 1,158 after a sum of 8,82,841 recoveries and 7,179 deaths, the bulletin said.

So far, over 1.44 crore tests have been completed that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 6.19 per cent.

Chittoor district once again reported the highest number of 60 cases in a day, taking its active cases to 389.

The district also reported two fresh Covid-19 fatalities.

Krishna added 26, Visakhapatnam 23, Guntur 12 and East Godavari 11 new cases.

The remaining eight districts added less than 10 new cases each.

