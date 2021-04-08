Amaravati, April 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added 2,558 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the gross up to 9.15 lakh.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, 915 patients had recovered and six succumbed to COVID-19, the latest bulletin said.

The active caseload increased further to 14,913 after a total of 8,93,651 recoveries and 7,268 deaths, the bulletin said.

The overall infection recovery rate slid to 97.6 per cent, while the percentage of active cases increased to 1.6.

The case fatality rate remained stable at 0.8 per cent, government data said.

In the last week, the average growth rate of coronavirus cases in AP was 0.2 per cent per day.

Nine out of 13 districts in the state reported more than 130 fresh cases each with Chittoor topping with 465, followed by Guntur with 399 in 24 hours.

Kurnool district added 344, Visakhapatnam 290, SPS Nellore 204, Srikakulam 185, Prakasam 153, Krishna 152 and Anantapuramu 131 new cases.

Kadapa logged 94, East Godavari 58, Vizianagaram 46 and West Godavari 37 in a day.

Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam saw one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.

Chittoor crossed 92,000 and Anantapuramu 69,000 total cases to date.

